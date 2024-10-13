27th Annual Heroes Charity event

Heroes Charity golf tournament and sporting clays competition will be held on October 13-14, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Established in 1997, the Heroes Charity Foundation started with a singular mission: to raise funds for local charities. What began as a modest golf tournament has grown into a two-day event, making a national impact on the lives of children, veterans, and the families who support them.

With over $1.9M donated so far, Heroes Charity Foundation brings together companies and individuals to support charities dedicated to serving those in need across the United States.

Our platform provides a way for philanthropists, community leaders and corporate partners to make a positive impact in their communities. With each passing year, we eagerly anticipate another fun tournament, record-breaking attendance and proceeds that further propel our mission forward.