2024 Combat Marine Outdoors - Clay shooting tournament

Welcome to the BrandSafway Charity Event page in support of Combat Marine Outdoors!

This summer marks Louisiana's 13th annual charity event dedicated to supporting Combat Marine Outdoors.

While traditionally a golf tournament, this year, we're thrilled to announce our first charity clay shoot in support of this remarkable organization.

Since 2005, Combat Marine Outdoors has been dedicated to providing wounded Marines and Sailors with transformative outdoor experiences. These adventures offer much-needed respite, fostering camaraderie, friendship, and a sense of belonging among our nation's heroes. With over 2500 combat-wounded service members empowered through their programs, CMO continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

About BrandSafway’s community impact program

At BrandSafway, we believe in making a positive impact on the world around us. That's why we are thrilled to host this annual charity event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Combat Marine Outdoors organization. With your generous contributions, we can continue to make a significant impact on the lives of wounded Marines and Sailors, providing them with the healing power of outdoor adventures and camaraderie.

We are grateful for all our sponsors, partners, and volunteers who join us in this noble cause; without your support, this event would not be possible. Your dedication ensures that we can continue to uplift and empower our nation's heroes on their journey to recovery. Together, let's make a positive difference in the lives of these brave service members and their families.

COVEY RISE SPORTSMAN'S RETREAT

Husser, LA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024