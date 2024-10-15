2024 AFPM Summit

Summit is a conference for industry, by industry.

Hundreds of experts in the refining and petrochemical sectors participate in planning the conference, and no fewer than 10 AFPM committees curate conference content.

These committees include: Reliability and Maintenance, Operations Planning, Control & Automation Technology, Sustainability Technology, FCC, Hydroprocessing, Crude/Coking, Gasoline Processes, HF Alkylation, Safety and Health and Immersive Learning and Training.

With 15 technical tracks and more than 70 sessions to choose from, Summit attendees can explore topics including emerging technologies, sustainability, process safety, process technology, reliability and maintenance, operations, training, leadership and digital transformation. Sessions are led and attended by engineers, managers, operators and leaders across the industry.