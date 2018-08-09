BIC Media’s Heard working on film, TV projects in Houston

Urban Country Art

In just a short time after relocating from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Houston, BIC Media Solutions Founder and CEO Earl Heard is underway with producing new television series and theatrically releasing a family/faith-based film.

By partnering with Provicom, a state-of-the-art video production company based in Houston, BIC Media has expanded its video capabilities. BIC Media and Provicom are working together to produce not only business communication videos for BIC Alliance but also inspirational and educational television shows for many to enjoy and learn from. For example, BIC Media’s “Rock Bottom and Back™” book is now a television series moderated by Danny Trejo. “Rock Bottom and Back” tells the story of those who hit rock bottom and then came back from profound despair to help others in extraordinary ways.

BIC Media and Provicom are also producing a regional lifestyle TV series, “The Leisure Connection,” featuring leisure activities in and around Houston and across the Gulf Coast the whole family can enjoy together. Future episodes of “The Leisure Connection” will explore unique Gulf Coast tours and cruises, sporting events and tailgating, Southern-style music and food venues, local restaurants and chefs, hunting and fishing adventures, favorite getaways, pastimes and hobbies of the rich and famous, and much more.

“Rock Bottom and Back” and “The Leisure Connection” can be seen on Houston’s CW network, KIAH-TV. “Rock Bottom and Back” is also being screened through digital networks, Upliftv and Parables TV, to a potential audience of 24 million households. Future segments of “Rock Bottom and Back” are in the works.

Last month, BIC Media Solutions’ family/faith-based independent film “Urban Country,” starring Lou Diamond Phillips, C. Thomas Howell and Brighton Sharbino, released theatrically, opening at Premiere Cinema 11 in Baytown, Texas, and 11 other cities nationally. The other cities included Brooklyn, New York; Riverside and Antioch, California; Chicago; Detroit and Rochester Hills, Michigan; Phoenix; Brandenton, Florida; Lakeville, Minnesota; and Cleveland and Solan, Ohio. “Urban Country” will hit Walmart stores Sept. 4 and will be displayed on an endcap where DVDs are sold.

Since 2014, BIC Media has helped fund and/or co-produce several films, including “Classic Restoration,” “A Gift Horse,” “Rock Bottom and Back” and “Urban Country.” These films have been viewed by audiences everywhere.

× Expand Deborah Duncan of KHOU-CBS, interviewed BIC Alliance and BIC Media Solutions, CEO Earl Heard regarding his recent project Urban Country and what's in store for BIC Media Solutions.

For more information about BIC Media’s books, films, speakers bureau, events or video production capabilities, contact Earl Heard at earlheard@bicalliance.com or call (281) 538-9996.