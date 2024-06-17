Fluor awarded National Nuclear Security Administration’s Pantex plant management and operating contract

Fluor Corporation announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected PanTeXas Deterrence LLC – a joint venture led by a BWX Technologies, Inc. subsidiary, together with Fluor and The Texas A&M University System – for the management and operations of the Pantex Plant located outside of Amarillo, Texas.

Following an initial term of five years, NNSA has the ability to award three additional five-year option periods. If all contract options are exercised, the contract will span 20 years at a funding level of approximately $30 billion.

“We have supported our nation’s security since 1944 and are looking forward to delivering on the NNSA’s mission at the Pantex Plant,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “With the purpose of supporting the Nuclear Security Enterprise, we are committed to helping NNSA revitalize America’s national security while building a culture of safety, production delivery and program excellence.”

Pantex represents a key nuclear production capability and is responsible for maintaining the safety, security and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Work performed at Pantex includes support of the nuclear weapons life extension programs; nuclear weapons surveillance, assembly and dismantlement; and the development, testing and fabrication of high explosive components.