Industrial coatings provider also turnkey, specialty contractor

With extensive experience providing industrial coatings for applications such as piping, equipment, tank liners and containment areas, ConTeras has the knowledge and know-how to service virtually any application in a variety of industries, including refineries, chemical plants, power plants and paper mills.

Quality coatings for any application

With a proven commitment to helping customers ensure that facilities operate safely and efficiently, ConTeras is an industry leader in coating applications, industrial painting, internal liners, blasting, surface preparation, fireproofing and secondary containment. By providing high-quality professional industrial coating services, ConTeras helps its customers control corrosion, minimize replacement costs and extend the life of their plant assets.

When other industrial coating contractors shy away from the most complex projects and markets, ConTeras thrives. The company’s multi-craft crews boast decades of combined experience and are cross-trained to deliver the highest quality services to protect plant assets — regardless of the size, scope or specs of the project.

Because of its commitment to safety and superior service, ConTeras ensures that its technicians have the training and tools they need to complete any job the right way the first time. The ConTeras team includes NACE-qualified and craft personnel to perform diverse scopes of work safely, efficiently and with excellence.

Multi-craft solutions for complex jobs

As a turnkey solutions provider, Con-Teras has the workforce, experience and equipment to go above and beyond customer coatings needs. If a project requires scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing or lead and asbestos abatement, ConTeras is an all-in-one specialty contractor ready to meet even the most complex project requirements.

With an expansive workforce of skilled technicians that can be quickly deployed across the continental U.S., ConTeras has successfully completed thousands of projects while maintaining long-term partnerships built on trust with its customers.

The ConTeras group of companies has over 25 years of experience and includes ECRS and Incorp Industries, serving the refining, petrochemical, industrial power, pulp and paper and gas processing industries.

Whether a job requires emergency turnaround services, insulation, abatement, scaffolding or industrial coatings, ConTeras provides innovative solutions to meet even the most complex project challenges on time and within budget.

As a leading national, industrial and commercial multi-craft service contractor, ConTeras is committed to exceeding safety standards, providing superior service, incorporating the latest innovative technologies and embodying integrity in everything it does.

Whether a company is looking for an industrial coatings contractor that can be trusted, or simply wanting to learn more about the ConTeras family of exceptional businesses, contact ConTeras to learn how the company can help one’s project or business reach new heights.

For more information, visit conteras.com or call (812) 485-0035.