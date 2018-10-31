Tenaris reactivates its steel line pipe and OCTG mill in Texas

Manufacturing

Tenaris, Luxembourg, has reactivated its steel line pipe and OCTG plant in Conroe, Texas, following a three year suspension of operations. The Conroe mill is now heat treating and finishing pipe from the Tenaris mill in Bay City, Texas, to support the ramp-up of domestic production. Tenaris invested approximately $7 million to ready the plant for operations, including safety, training, equipment, and systems upgrades.

“I want to thank our employees, many of whom have returned to the plant and those who are new to Tenaris, for their dedication to completing a safe and successful, start-up,” said Luca Zanotti, President, Tenaris USA. “Our Conroe facility is playing an important role in the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing.”

Production at Conroe was temporarily stopped in 2015 due to record levels of unfairly traded oil country tubular goods (OCTG) imports and the collapse of the oil and gas market. In June, Tenaris announced it would restart specific manufacturing processes at the Conroe mill as a result of improved market conditions and actions by the U.S. government in support of domestic manufacturing.