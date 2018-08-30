Kuwait Petroleum Corp. selects Jacobs for pre-feasibility study

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has been awarded a contract for a pre-feasibility study, with the option of proceeding to a detailed feasibility study, for Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC) and its subsidiaries. The studies are in support of KPC's strategic directions and downstream long-term plans for the period up to 2040.

Jacobs will evaluate how domestic refining capacity can be best expanded in a cost-effective way while providing advantaged feedstocks for integrated petrochemical production. The studies will cover evaluation and optimization of alternative process configurations using an integrated Linear Program model, various technical studies, licensor evaluation, cost estimation, financial modeling, and risk assessment and management, with a focus on increasing refining capacity and optimum petrochemical integration.

"As refiners across the industry look to the chemical market for profit growth, Jacobs leverages its proven, differentiated capabilities that have helped refiners explore options and define strategies for optimized refinery-petrochemical integration," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "This new award is an affirmation of our refining, petrochemicals and Oilto- Chemicals (OTC) expertise and perfectly aligns with our strategy to expand services in the Middle East region."

With more than 40 years operating in the Middle East, Jacobs is planning to increase its presence in Kuwait, with an eye on longterm and continued involvement in the country's upstream, refining and petrochemical industries. Examples of the company's work in the region include BP Khazzan Oman Gas Field, Sinnovate Smart Technology Hub, Zuluf Gas/Oil Separation Plant FEED, King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport, Sadara Chemical Co., Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Ma'aden Wa'ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Co. and numerous infrastructure projects with the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON).

