Insulation provider helps chemical company guard chlorine line

Dragon Jacket Insulation is a leader in engineered pre-jacketed insulation systems that provide solutions to the industrial insulation markets while also eliminating the costliest expenses due to insulation failures. Each system is engineered to be installed easily and offers a safer alternative to traditional styles of insulation. This results in significant labor savings and quicker returns to service. Thermal and operational efficiencies are greatly increased with the static R-value and K-factors that are inherent in the product, which in turn provide a dramatic increase in return on investment.

Hill Brothers Chemical Co. recently contacted Dragon Jacket Insulation because the company needed a product that would provide solar protection, mitigate CUI and withstand the harsh chemical environment. The job consisted of a 1.5- inch schedule 80 black iron pipe carrying chlorine gas.

"The professional look and the ease of removal and reinstallation required for line inspections are what I liked," said Chuck Hill, operations manager for Hill Brothers Chemical Co. "Additionally, the CUI problem we had will be solved. The product installation was easy, the crew liked it, and it looks great."

Dragon Jacket Insulation's systems mitigate and eliminate CUI caused from insulation failures by providing insulation that does not allow for moisture to penetrate the outer barrier. The insulation is fully encapsulated, designed for early leak detection and allows moisture from the pipes to escape without pooling. There are no active conductors in the insulation or jacketing to react with the moisture and piping material. For cryogenic lines, an impermeable barrier to completely seal the insulation around the pipe is available.

Dragon Jacket Insulation takes a holistic approach to each project and will provide engineered solutions with technical, training and installation support necessary for a successful completion. When modifications are required, all the tools and associated materials may be purchased with the insulation to further expedite and simplify the process.

All Dragon Jacket Insulation's systems are engineered to seamlessly integrate from system to system and may also be utilized with existing insulation products. For example, the Insulated Pipe Saddle creates a dynamic support system that does not allow for points of failure from pipe supports. The insulation is also kept from being damaged and will better maintain its thermal properties. The pre-jacketed Insulated Pipe Saddle provides an elegant solution to a time-consuming and costly industry-wide problem.

Dragon Jacket Insulation's R&D team has also worked with a major oilfield customer to develop a universal wellhead kit that would fit all its applications. This allowed the oilfield customer to stock one style for all its wellhead systems. The customer was very pleased with the finished product.

"My installers, customers and I really like how fast and easy the wellhead kit insulation systems go on and can be taken off," said Robby Villarreal of RTR Oilfield Services. "There are a lot of inspections in the field, and even with the harsh weather in North Dakota, there has been no damage to the insulation. The quick install time is a life saver when the weather is bad, and we are able to get everything on and our guys out of the field much quicker."

The superior durability of the outer jacketing allows Dragon Jacket Insulation's systems to withstand the rigorous demands of daily operations and substrate expansion and contraction caused by harsh weather cycles. The reusability allows for quicker return to service as well as drastically reduced overhead from product replacement. (Just because everyone else's plant is shut down for two weeks doesn't mean yours has to be, too.)

The North Dakota oilfield where Dragon Jacket Insulation's first install occurred five years ago recently underwent inspection, and the original insulation systems remain fully intact and functional. The combination of the durability, reusability, waterproof technology, chemical resistance and thermal properties of Dragon Jacket Insulation's systems remains unmatched.

For more information, visit www. dragonjacket.com or call (208) 772-8640.

