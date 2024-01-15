U.S. Department of Transportation makes $623M EV grant announcement

The announcement of $623 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) grants to support Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is electrifying the industry and setting the stage for the EV Charging Summit & Expo, the largest EV infrastructure trade show in North America.

This significant funding injection, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program, is a step toward the administration's goal of establishing a reliable national network of EV chargers.

The grants, which will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, will lead to the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports. This strategic investment is designed to support the administration's goal of creating at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.

As the nation gears up for a transformative era in clean transportation, the convergence of the Department of Transportation's grant and the upcoming summit marks a pivotal moment in the acceleration of the electric vehicle revolution.