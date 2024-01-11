Houston-based Elemental Recycling announces new CEO

Elemental Recycling, a Houston-based company that produces high-purity graphene and hydrogen from mixed and contaminated plastics and other organics, announced that David Hudson has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Elemental is an investment of Freestone Holdco, LLC , a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC.

"With over two decades of proven expertise in driving strategic growth and profitability across the recycling, waste management, sustainability, and decarbonization sectors, David brings a wealth of experience that makes him the ideal leader to take the reins and guide Elemental into its next phase of innovation and growth," said Tom Samuels, former CEO of Elemental. "I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for the company under David's leadership. His proven track record and passion for driving positive change make him the perfect steward for the next chapter of Elemental's journey."

Hudson is a trailblazer in the sustainability and circular economy space and brings more than 20 years of experience shaping sustainable solutions across diverse industries. Most recently, Hudson founded and operated Circulus Holdings, a recycling company that transforms post-consumer plastics into high-quality resins for commercial and industrial applications. There he raised nearly half a billion dollars in investments to build state-of-the-art recycling plants.

Hudson has also held key executive positions at companies such as Ara Partners, Avangard Innovative, Recology, and Strategic Materials, Inc. In these roles, he consistently drove revenue growth, optimized operations, and contributed to the organizations' environmentally responsible missions.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join this exceptional team and contribute to the continued success of Elemental," said Hudson. "Tom's leadership, along with the vision of founders Ron Presswood and Ian Bishop, has positioned the company to become a driving force in the recycling, sustainability, decarbonization, and advanced materials sectors. Elemental boasts an exceptional team, and I am eager to collaborate with each member as we navigate the path ahead. I am confident that, together, we will grow the Company into a major player in the graphene and hydrogen production spaces and continue to advance Elemental's mission of sustainability."

Hudson is passionate about decarbonization and energy transition. He received his MBA with honors from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and his bachelor's degree in business administration from the McCoy College of Business at Southwest Texas State University. Additionally, Hudson holds a certificate in Design Thinking & Ideation from The University of California, Berkley.