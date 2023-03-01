Ask 100 workers to define what makes flame-resistant (FR) clothing comfortable, and you're likely to get 100 different answers - and that makes perfect sense.

The definition of comfort is personal and subjective, whether you're talking about where to set the thermostat or the fit of protective garments that can save your life.

Driving compliance and comfort with FR choice programs Catoosa Test Facility

Style, cut, fabric weight and numerous other attributes can vary considerably from one garment to another, and even between two garments made by the same manufacturer. With so many options on the market, almost everyone can find FR clothing that fits them well. The key is to make options that still meet company requirements available to employees so they can choose the FR clothing they find most comfortable.

With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with FR clothing requirements. That helps everyone achieve their most important objective: helping employees stay safe and compliant on the job.

This is why Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Company Gear line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employee wearers. Carhartt's 134 years of providing clothing to workers across multiple industries throughout America are evidence that choice is the way to go. Accordingly, Carhartt is dedicated to manufacturing FR clothing in a variety of weights, styles, and fits to accommodate your entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the "Power of Choice" the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to offer the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees, along with Tyndale's own line of FR clothing and garments from every other major FR clothing manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose the FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction, and take better care of the clothing they are required to wear in the workplace.

Offering a selection of garments goes beyond the comfort of the FR clothing in your program. It sends a powerful message that you respect your employees and are prepared to make choices that empower them by providing the tools they need to succeed. Employees in the oil and gas industry must wear FR clothing to stay safe on the job. It only makes sense to provide them with comfortable options to ensure compliance. Tyndale is proud to be an industry-leading supplier of Carhartt FR products.

