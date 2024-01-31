On January 30, ExxonMobil launched their new education initiative, Leaders Inspiring the Faces of Tomorrow (LIFT).

The initiative will pair 50 middle school students with mentors to promote career readiness and encourage academic success. LIFT will introduce the students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers in the energy industry.

ExxonMobil launches mentoring initiative for North Baton Rouge middle schoolers

To launch LIFT, ExxonMobil hosted a celebratory event with students, family members, mentors and local school leadership. The event was attended by several stakeholders including East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Chief of Schools Arcelius Brickhouse, Jr. and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Vice President Patrick Martin. With LIFT, ExxonMobil is eager to continue its mission of giving back to the community and provide for the students who will become leaders of tomorrow.

“These students are our future, and they should be encouraged to follow their dreams and reach the absolute height of their potential,” said Executive Director of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge Dadrius Lanus. “There is a need for more students gaining the skills needed for STEM-related careers, especially from our area. We believe LIFT will foster a desire to go into these careers and create a better future for our communities.”

“As a member of this community for 115 years, ExxonMobil is committed to actively engaging with students in schools near the areas where we operate,” said Refinery Manager Regina Davis. “The LIFT Initiative will connect mentors directly to students for face-to-face interaction and tutoring. Our hope is that these mentorship connections will spark a thirst for learning, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of innovators and leaders, instilling self-confidence in each student that they will carry with them well past graduation into their future careers.”

The mentors lending their time and expertise are volunteers from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, and will offer weekly sessions, STEM activities and field trips. The students will be comprised of middle schoolers between sixth and eighth grades from Istrouma Middle Magnet School and Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy. LIFT will also be a collaborative effort with the YMCA of Baton Rouge and the Foundation for East Baton Rouge Schools.

Parents interested in finding out more information to apply for next year’s program should contact their child’s school guidance counselor.