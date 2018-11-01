LyondellBasell oresents total safety with 2018 GoalZERO Award

Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, recently honored Total Safety with the 2018 GoalZERO Award at LyondellBasell’s Contractor CEO Safety Conference.

Total Safety earned the award for outstanding compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores. A culture of taking responsibility for creating and maintaining an incident-free workplace is a core component of LyondellBasell’s GoalZERO program. Total Safety exceeds excellence standards and was recognized for working one year accident-free at eight LyondellBasell sites across the globe.

GoalZERO is a program developed by LyondellBasell’s team to help cultivate a workplace free from injuries, incidents and defects. The program underpins health, safety, environment and security (HSES) culture; operational work practices; and contractor management. The GoalZERO approach provides a unifying HSES theme for all regions and operational areas of LyondellBasell.

