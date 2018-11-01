A conversation with Kent Bartley of Maviro

Maviro has launched a new brand to unify Mattawa Industrial Services, Mattawa Industrial Services USA and Envirosystems USA. According to Maviro President Kent Bartley, unifying these specialty businesses under one Maviro brand will provide a variety of new benefits to customers. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Bartley to learn more about how the new powerhouse combination of companies will make it easier for customers to bundle service offerings and more.

Q: What led to your position at Maviro?

A: Having served in our industry since 1989, I came to Maviro in December 2015. I saw a void in the industry that needed to be filled. Large public companies are more focused on profits and losses than safety, pride in equipment and quality of work. They’re not customer-centric; they don’t value their people as their single biggest asset. You can have the best equipment in the industry, but if you don’t have safe, qualified, motivated people to run it, you cannot deliver quality service to your customers.

Q: What is the biggest news at Maviro right now?

Kent Bartley, President, Maviro

A: We want to incorporate our full family of services together under one brand. But as we move forward, we’ll put significant energy into bundling our specialty industrial services like catalyst services (particularly for the growing tubular market), pigging and decoking, and commissioning services. By combining some of the overlapping roles and positions, we are becoming more efficient and can pass those savings on to our clients.

We’ve got a huge reveal coming down the pipeline involving a proven technology we plan to introduce into the North American market — not just our decoking service line — so keep an eye out for that!

We’ll also be working on pursuing our expansion plans into the Gulf and fine-tuning our list of specialized technologies and services to help speed up efficiencies and improve predictability of plant turnaround.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Both. We believe we can tap into North America’s expanding oil, gas and petrochemical industry by providing unparalleled customer service, the most experienced talent and the best technology for the tasks required. We have more efficient and effective solutions and approaches than ever, which provide a huge value-add for our customers. The response has been phenomenal: Safer work environments, more efficient processes, and overall consistent and predictable results.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: We’re veterans of the industrial services industry, but Maviro is a fresh face in the sector.

We want to be known for being safe, reliable, fair, predictable and innovative. And we want that reputation to extend beyond new customers to potential team members as well. We want to be known as a great place to work — the best, in fact. That attracts stronger hires, which in turn allows us to better serve our customers. It’s a win-win.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: We simply don’t take every job that falls into our laps, and we stick to our core competencies. All employees have the ability to stop a job they feel is unsafe or needs a higher level of attention to safety. Some of the most important decisions we’ve made involved challenging ourselves to be safer and more efficient. This equates to a job well done — safely and without incident — and satisfying the customer. The final result, each of us going home safely at the end of every day to be with our families, is baked into the culture of our newly rebranded company.

For more information, visit www.maviro. com or call (833) 462-8476.

