Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and Big Lake Road area.

Lake Charles Police confirmed the mandatory evacuation and shelter-in-place order was lifted around 5:37 a.m. Sunday morning.

The orders, which were due to a tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company, were for a 3-mile radius around Calcasieu Refining, according to Calcasieu OEP. A mandatory evacuation had been issued for a 1.5-mile radius of the refinery, including all of the Graywood subdivision, Calcasieu OEP said.

The cause of the fire is a lightning strike, Calcasieu OEP said. When the fire started, the tank contained around 46,000 barrels, according to Greg Langley, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. There are 42 gallons in a barrel.

Louisiana DEQ initially told KPLC the product was naphthalene. State Police then confirmed the product was naphtha.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire continued with around 12 feet of the product remaining in the 150-foot-in-diameter tank, Langley said.

LDEQ - along with help from Phillips 66, who agreed to help - has been monitoring air quality, so far finding “non-detect” readings, Langley said.

No injuries were reported, both Senegal and Langley said.

