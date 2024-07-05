Port of Corpus Christi to Hurricane Readiness Level 2

Anticipating the landfall of Hurricane Beryl on the Texas Gulf Coast, the Port of Corpus Christi has increased its Hurricane Readiness Status to Hurricane Readiness Level 2 (High Readiness), in accordance with its 2024 Hurricane Readiness Plan.

The Port continues to monitor possible impact scenarios for Hurricane Beryl in and around the Coastal Bend region.

All Port of Corpus Christi users shall immediately adhere to the requirements and recommendations set forth in USCG Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 55-24 and forthcoming MSIBs.

The USCG Captain of Sector Port Corpus Christi (CoTP) has set Port Condition X-Ray from the Colorado Locks to the U.S. Mexico border, including the Port of Corpus Christi, effective 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024. Under this condition, owners, operators or agents of all self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all barges and their support tugs should review USCG plans to depart or remain in port.