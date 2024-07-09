Oilfield explosion in Oklahoma

Four people were injured near Bradley, Oklahoma, in Grady County, 53 miles south of Oklahoma City, on Monday after an oilfield explosion, news outlets report.

The oil site is operated by Red Rock Oil and Gas, KOCO reported, and all the victims were employees.

Grady County Sheriff's Office said the incident was caused by "a blowback on a rig," reported News9.

The explosion happened near County Street 2990 and Boundary Street, just outside of Bradley. Four people were injured in the incident and were transported to a hospital, according to the Grady County Fire Department.

More on this story in The Oklahoman.