Massive fire reported after explosion at plant in Deer Park

A massive fire has been reported after an explosion at plant in Deer Park.

Two people have been injured in an ongoing fire at a Shell facility in Deer Park, officials confirmed.

This is happening at a facility near Beltway 8 and SH 225. According to the facility's security, the fire started burning around 2:54 p.m. All employees were evacuated.

The City of Deer Park confirmed that there is no shelter-in-place order as of 4:04 p.m. The city said they are staying in communication with Shell as air quality monitoring is being done.

It is unclear what caused the fire, however, smoke was seen billowing from SKY 2 cameras.

The location of the plant is in the block of 5900 SH-255.

Harris County Fire Marshal and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene.

A spokesperson from the team at Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system released the following statement:

“This is the Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community form this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

× Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway. @hcfmo & @HCSOTexas industrial team have begun coordinating. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

