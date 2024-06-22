Injuries reported at recycling plant fire

Fire crews are responding to a large fire near Houston in northeast Harris County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, flames are active at the Prestige Auto & Metal Recycling plant, located in the 7600 block of Mount Houston Road.

Two firefighters have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said. Both are in stable condition.

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road as fire crews work to put out the fire.

