Port of Corpus Christi fully transitioned to post-storm recovery

In response to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority has now fully transitioned to Post-Storm Recovery in accordance with the 2024 Hurricane Readiness Plan.

Port personnel are continuing to assess impacts; however no significant impacts have been reported. Port facilities, including the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Security Command Center and Harbormaster’s Office have maintained continuous uninterrupted operations.

Port Offices will open as scheduled tomorrow, July 9, for normal operations.

The Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel is now open as outlined in the latest Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 60-24 issued by U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector Air Station Corpus Christi.

The USCG Captain of the Port (CoTP) Corpus Christi has rescinded Port Condition Zulu for the following waterways: the Intracoastal Waterway from MM 521 near Rockport, south to the US/Mexico Border — including Rockport Cut and Lydia Ann Channel — as well as the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and La Quinta Channel, effective 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024.

All Port of Corpus Christi users shall immediately adhere to the requirements and recommendations set forth in USCG MSIB 60-24 and forthcoming MSIBs.

For storm updates and the latest weather advisories, please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.