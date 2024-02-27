Excavating crew at bp Whiting Refinery discovered human skull

A human skull was found by an excavating crew at Northwest Indiana's bp Whiting Refinery, according to police.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the refinery regarding the discovery of human remains, according to police in East Chicago, where a portion of the plant is located. Officers were escorted by security personnel through Gate 15 and to an area where maintenance was being performed on a pipe system.

While excavating, the crew discovered a human skull in the ground next to a garbage bin, officials said.

