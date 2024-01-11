ERCOT alerts Texas to polar vortex threat, urges preparation for extreme cold and electrical strain

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a weather watch from January 15-17 in the ERCOT region due to forecasted extreme cold weather, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during this time, according to ERCOT.

Next week, the ERCOT region is bracing for a blast of cold winter weather as a polar air mass is set to sweep across the state. Residents are advised to prepare for freezing temperatures , with forecasts predicting a significant drop in mercury levels and potential winter precipitation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during this unexpected winter spell.

With subfreezing temperatures on the way, Galveston County’s Office of Emergency Management states the importance of remembering the "4Ps" during cold temperatures, people, pets, pipes, and plants which are all vulnerable during cold temperatures.

People : Check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors.

Check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors. Pets : Bring your pets inside. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet.

Bring your pets inside. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet. Pipes : Cover and insulate pipes when temperatures are expected to be freezing or below.

Cover and insulate pipes when temperatures are expected to be freezing or below. Plants: Bring plants inside if you can or cover them to help them stay warm.

ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.

In 2023, January peak demand was 65,632 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW, set on August 10, 2023.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.