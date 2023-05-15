1 employee dead after fire at Marathon facility in Texas City

One employee at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City has died after a fire was reported Monday morning, the company said.

Several crews responded to the fire at the Galveston Bay Refinery unit located at 2938 5th Ave S around 10 a.m.

Marathon said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. There’s no word if any other employees sustained injuries during the incident.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Around 12 p.m. Texas City officials said the fire was under control and contained in the facility. Sky 2 captured video of several crews working to contain the fire.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in Pasadena left one injured.

More on this story at KPRC.