GEO Lauds Vallen’s compliance reporting solution

As a premier BuildingReports® partner, Vallen offers a full suite of BuildingReports ScanSeries® inspection and compliance reporting solutions for fire alarm and signaling, fire sprinkler, fire suppression, life safety equipment and security systems. This means Vallen’s customers experience inspection technology that delivers convenience, compliance and verifiable results all in one innovative solution.

Leveraging BuildingReports’ innovative reporting and point-and-scan mobile device technology, Vallen delivers industry- leading comprehensive inspection reports in real time via its secure online portal. Authorized stakeholders can access the reports any time from any device with an internet connection and even review discrepancies, track manufacturer recalls, approve repairs or replacements, and schedule service calls.

“In addition to adding enhanced inspection integrity, BuildingReports eliminates the need for binders and archived reports for inspection review and audits,” said Mario Saenz of GEO Specialty Chemicals. “I also like the feature of no more waiting to view reports. I am now able to view and verify my inspections the day they are completed, and all my information is at my fingertips. Another great feature is reporting that allows analysis of my inventory and trends in projects and projects future budgeting.”

The reporting capabilities of BuildingReports include:

• Providing inspection reports with device-level detail.

• Being able to audit the trail of prior inspection reports for multiple years for Authorities Having Jurisdiction/Fire Marshal comparison.

• Offering full code explanations included for devices with discrepancies.

• Providing the inspection date and time stamped for each transaction.

• Giving a comprehensive database of nearly every form required for compliance purposes, including custom options.

• Providing manufacturer recalls.

• Giving recommended actions needed to meet compliance requirements.

• Providing third-party compliance verification.

Vallen understands compliance is not a choice. That’s why customers trust Vallen and BuildingReports to manage and document their life-critical inspections.

“I have used several different inspection and reporting systems,” said an EHS manager. “What I look for is a program that will provide complete inspection, verification and compliancy. BuildingReports’ technology provides an easy-to-read, user-friendly reporting package that is easy to access when I need it. With Vallen Safety Services, I have a turnkey inspection and maintenance solution. It is a system that works for me, and not me working for the system.”

For more information, visit www.vallen.com or call (800) 826-6328.

