Generac announces proposed plans for a new manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

Generac Power Systems, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, in conjunction with the City of Beaver Dam, announced its proposed plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, northeast of Madison.

"Generac's intended investment in our region is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've worked hard to cultivate," said Becky Glewen, Mayor of Beaver Dam. "The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families, and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer."

To help fulfill the growing demand for Generac's industrial generators, Generac is planning to build an approximately 320,000 sq. ft. facility in the Highway 151 Business Park, at Kellom Road and Tower Drive. Including a mix of manufacturing and office employees, the facility will eventually employ up to 350-400 people in total at the location.

"The demand for our industrial generators continues on a rapid growth trajectory, and this new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac's dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation."

Pending city approval of the project, Generac will begin construction later this year, with the aim of completing construction by early 2025.