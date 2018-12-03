After 104-Year history, Aptim is just getting started

Dec./Jan. '19

After 104 years, you might think that a large engineering, construction and maintenance firm would tend to be set in its ways and averse to change. Firms like Sears, which dominated the consumer goods market for over 100 years, and Truland, an electrical contractor with a 100-year legacy, have declared bankruptcy recently, largely because of their inability to adapt to changing market conditions and customer requirements.

Recognizing that stagnation has led to the demise of many companies in the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) industry, the organization now named APTIM has focused on continuous reinvention over the past 100 years. As markets and customer demands have changed, APTIM has responded by adding new capabilities, technology and service lines, while exiting other markets and discontinuing services that do not contribute to its overall strategy. The firm’s mandate to all employees is to constantly challenge norms, explore new technologies and collaborate with customers. Despite having delivered over 100,000 projects across the globe valued at tens of billions of dollars, the employees at APTIM believe they are just getting started; there are new, exciting challenges to face every day.

Thinking differently and challenging the norm is how APTIM employees approach each challenge and solution. Every day, they plan for the unexpected, develop critical insights and deliver new, creative, adaptive solutions by leveraging teams that include engineers, scientists, builders, economists, craft professionals, procurement, logistics and process experts. This approach has led to breakthroughs in all areas of the business — from process improvements to patented technologies to the ways they evaluate and train craft.

According to Michelle Council, president of the firm’s Oil, Gas, and Chemical business unit, “APTIM specializes in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance and construction services to clients in oil, gas, chemical, industrial, commercial, government and power industries. With 10,000 employees in 80 locations across the globe, we are both a partner and relentless advocate for our customers.”

INVESTING IN EACH OTHER

According to Raoul Portillo, part of APTIM’s Oil, Gas, and Chemical business, “The folks at APTIM are committed to breaking new ground every day in extraordinary ways. We’re accomplishing this by investing in a culture where we support one another and are invested in the success of our teammates, our communities and our clients.” This collaborative approach allows APTIM to focus on innovation, technology and best practices to deliver extraordinary customer outcomes. As a result, customers trust APTIM to understand their challenges and respond with fit-for-purpose and cost-effective solutions.

The culture at this firm is built upon diversity, inclusion and an interdependent safety culture where teammates work toward common goals in collaboration with and ultimately for each other. The team commits to listening generously and “speaking straight,” making sure communication is deliberate and with positive intent. They honor their commitments and believe commitments are two-way. “We are never alone in our commitments,” employees will tell you.

APTIM is a team-based culture with employee participation on all levels. The workforce and leadership are a reflection of the diversity they value in all its forms, particularly diversity of thought. Each employee is a hands-on contributor in a corporate culture that empowers employees to pose questions directly to senior management.

OIL, GAS, AND CHEMICALS

APTIM Oil, Gas, and Chemicals teams serve clients in the refining, petrochemical, specialty chemicals, and oil and gas production industries. They focus on maximizing their clients’ competitiveness with integrated, predictable solutions for capital projects, maintenance and turnarounds.

APTIM has been providing solutions for the oil, gas and chemical industry for decades and supports upstream exploration through reservoir and production fluids analysis, sample management, well testing and a plethora of other services. Looking downstream, the teams support distribution and retail programs, including capital improvements, new construction, facility audits, leak detection, calibration and maintenance.

Some of the key offerings to the oil, gas and chemical industry include:

• Maintenance: Total maintenance and site support services at over 70 sites across the U.S. and internationally.

• Capital construction: Full-service, turnkey construction services on projects less than $1 million up to $300 million, including new facilities, expansions, retrofitting, upgrades and disaster recovery.

• Outage and turnaround services: Over 40 turnarounds per year executed across the U.S.

• Plant engineering: Front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design for small and mid-capital-sized projects.

• Asset reliability: Reduces business unit cost and increases capacity of overall production.

• Specialty services unit: Provides on-call, 24/7 support for clients.

• Pipe fabrication: Capable of providing 2,000 spools per month in pipe fabrication as well as quick-turn capabilities.

SPECIALTY SERVICES UNIT (SSU)

This is a 24/7 on-call traveling response team of highly skilled, salaried craft employees hand-selected for immediate mobilization and execution of capital projects, turnarounds and maintenance operations.

DIRECT HIRE CRAFT EVALUATION CENTER

Through an evaluation program, APTIM administers craft-specific pre-employment testing modules that assess and certify craft, reducing turnover and associated costs while ensuring a high-quality workforce for clients. To maximize effectiveness, APTIM employs permanent and mobile evaluation centers.

INNOVATION

APTIM is establishing the workplace of the future by continuously investigating opportunities to bring technology to the worksite. One such application is the Digital Foreman.

As part of its digital transformation initiative, the company is pioneering the design and implementation of a mobile technology application razor-focused on the needs of the foreman. The objective is to optimize field productivity with digital work packages and project files, enable real-time collaboration with all supervision, and eliminate the need for manual data entry using a solution designed around ease of use and data transparency.

LNG PLANT TURNAROUNDS AND MAINTENANCE

APTIM services to the oil, gas and chemical industries include LNG plant maintenance, operations, reliability, plant engineering, construction, planning and scheduling, scaffolding, painting, insulating, tank repairs, predictive maintenance and turnaround/outage services.

SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE

APTIM has had the privilege of delivering design and construction solutions to the federal government and its agencies across the world for more than 30 years. With over 1,600 veterans serving among their ranks, APTIM is trusted to execute projects of all scopes and sizes — including those in fortified, remote or hostile locations.

The APTIM footprint (over 80 offices across North America) makes it the firm of choice for local and state governments that rely on it to manage their energy efficiency programs, fortify infrastructure and immediately respond to disasters when they occur.

“Whether it’s safeguarding and maintaining critical power infrastructure, helping communities recover from natural disasters, enabling our armed forces and first responders, or transforming landfills into public parks, APTIM employees go to work each day knowing they are making an impact on the world,” said Jeffrey Dorf, vice president of marketing and communications.

RECOVERY EFFORTS

The APTIM legacy includes managing disaster recovery and response activities for everything from the BP Oil Spill to Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, Maria and Irma.

Today, APTIM teams are in the Caribbean, restoring utilities and getting residents back into their homes and students back to school. Experience and leadership allows them to immediately mobilize thousands of their team members when these events occur.

SAFETY

At APTIM, safety is not just a goal. It’s a culture — an entire way of doing business. A partnership between management and employees at all levels of the organization is founded on the responsibility to identify all unsafe conditions and practices before they become an incident. All employees and subcontractors are empowered with the right to stop work in situations where conditions or practices are considered unsafe.

Core to all APTIM operations are the HSE Fundamental Values:

• Accountability: Employees start by holding themselves responsible to conduct business in a safe manner and extend their commitment to safety to their coworkers and clients. “If you see it, you own it” is one of their safety mantras.

• Culture: Employees at all levels of the organization are expected to embrace safety as the foundation for everything APTIM does.

• Empowerment: All employees have the authority and obligation to stop unsafe work without the fear of retaliation or retribution.

