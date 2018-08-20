BIC Alliance event offers EPC insight

More than 350 people attended the recent Industrial Procurement Forum hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance in Pasadena, Texas. The audience, consisting of operators and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, learned what it takes to conduct business in a tight construction market along the Gulf Coast.

With capital spending in the U.S. chemical industry expected to rise by more than 6 percent from 2017 and planned maintenance spend to increase by 38.5 percent to $1.26 billion, the market for construction projects will continue to witness an increase in costs and a labor shortage, commented the EPC panel.

"Finding skilled craft workers to build America's new petrochemical projects will be a challenge in 2018, with craft hours peaking at nearly 164 million hours as existing mega-projects near completion," commented Carl Newton, vice president (VP) of supply chain, Wood Group USA.

A keynote presentation was made by Adrian Bregnard, Shell projects and technology manager, contracts and procurement, and a panel of four EPC managers moderated by BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko provided information on how to bid contracts to operators in a tight construction market. Panelists included Port Houston Contracts Manager Dean Ainuddin, Turner Industries Procurement Manager Rich Glass, Zachry Strategic Sourcing Professional Valerie Richter and Project Manager-Procurement Kristen Benites, and Wood Group USA VP of Supply Chain Carl Newton.

Panelists included, Valerie Richter and Kristen Benites of Zachry Industrial, Rich Glass of Turner Industries, Carsten Bernstiel of KBR, Dean Ainuddin of Port Houston and Carl Newton of Wood Group USA. Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance catches up with panelist Carl Newton of Wood Group USA and Chris Jackson of Lamont Brands. Tom Derrah, right, of BIC Alliance visits with Tracy Beadle of Ritter Forest Products at the event. Laurie Tangedahl. center, of BIC Alliance stops by the PV Rentals booth manned by Ray Earnheart and Sherry Berg during the forum. Earl Heard, left, and Thomas Brinsko, right, of BIC Alliance welcome Russell Carter of Austin Industrial to the event with the September 2017 issue of BIC, which features Austin on the front cover.

For more information or to attend future BIC Alliance events, visit BICMagazine.com, or call (800) 460-4242 or (281) 538-9996.

