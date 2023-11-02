Help BIC spread holiday cheer by donating to the Galveston Urban Ministries Toy Store

In the spirit of the holidays, we would like to invite all of you to be a part of a toy drive for Galveston Urban Ministries (GUM).

GUM created the Christmas Toy Store to strengthen families by replacing despair with dignity. At GUM’s Christmas Toy Store, parents choose the gifts their children want at a price the family can afford.

Here's how you can help:

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to our BIC office at 311 Columbia Memorial Parkway, Kemah, Texas 77565.

We'll be accepting donations now until December 1st. Your small contribution can bring a huge smile to a child's face this holiday season. While you drop off your toy, we invite you to enjoy a cup of coffee, hot cocoa, or tea on us.

If you are unable to stop by our office, you can pick a toy from their Amazon wish list.

For more information about the Galveston Urban Ministries Toy Store and other ways to donate you can visit the GUM Toy Store.

Make this holiday season extra special and help make dreams come true.

We can't wait to see the generosity and warmth that our amazing community can bring to the children in need.

Bring toys, spread the word and let's make this an unforgettable holiday season.