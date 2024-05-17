1 of 15
TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference
Jon Anstey of Republic Services, Keith Petru of Republic Services, Abel Becerra of Green Metals, Gina Wiley of Green Metals and Lisa McDaniel of Republic Services connect in the Republic Services booth at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
2 of 15
Gary Moore of Dow and Linda Butler of A&B Labs network at the TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
3 of 15
Michael Barnett Sr of Clean Harbors, Danny Goynes of HPC Industrial and Josh McCoy of Clean Harbors with Logan Misuraca, the Clean Harbors sponsored race car driver at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
4 of 15
Eric John, Kelsi Dahlke, Chris Macabuhay, Kent Shirley, Danny Davis, Drew Likins, Eric Linder and Dennis Truitt all of Ironclad Environmental Solutions at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
5 of 15
Reconnecting with old colleagues is a great facet of trade show participation Thomas Brinsko and Micheal Gaudet of ITC catch up at the TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
6 of 15
Terry Deeds of Ion Science hosted in the BIC booth by BIC’s Melissa Wolkenhauer.
7 of 15
Russ Williams and Dan Johnson both of Sparkling Clear Industries welcome Andrea Johnson of Global Filter to the Sparkling Clear Industries booth at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
8 of 15
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Timothy Bobo of PBI International and David Burkhardt of Circon Environmental catch up in the PBI International booth at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
9 of 15
Tom Derrah of BIC networks with Wendy Mason of ACTenviro and Sergio Cantu of Envirocon in Envirocon’s booth.
10 of 15
Xylem’s Jason Mote and Christian Bailey discuss show successes.
11 of 15
Slick Response’s Dave Asher, Diana Williams, Leesa Mims, Shay Mikeska and Tony Wasson sharing a light moment in their booth.
12 of 15
Lisa Rogers of Heritage Environmental Services, Tanner Miller of NewFields and Stacey Van Gorder of Heritage Environmental Services connect at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
13 of 15
Keith Patterson and Jeff Cline both of Rain for Rent show off their booth to Connor Porter of Auroqual and Mason Martinez of SEM Operating CO at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
14 of 15
Daniel Moseley of Distran demonstrates some of the firm’s gas detection equipment to Genesis Energies’ Nirupam Gopalsawami in the Distran booth at TCEQ 2024 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.
15 of 15
Thomas Brinsko is joined by Adam Anderson, Soyna Munoz and Paul Nix of TenForce booth at TCEQ 2024.