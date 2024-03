×

TCC Deer Park Chamber Chemistry Day

Pictured on the front row from left are Melissa Caylor of Deer Park Chamber of Commerce; Sabrina Schwertner and Hector Rivero of Texas Chemical Council; Paula Moorhaj of Deer Park Chamber of Commerce; Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance; John Collins; Karl Gansen of WT Rail; and on the back row are Dillion Jackson of TF Companies and Jodie Stewart of Weigh Tech during the 3rd Annual TCC Deer Park Chamber of Commerce Chemistry Day.