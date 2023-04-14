1 of 5
PSC Group’s Advanced Recycling Facility Grand Opening and Crawfish Boil
Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Cyclyx, and ExxonMobil celebrate with the PCS Group during the official ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of their Advanced Recycling facility in Baytown TX. Pictured from Left to Right: Jacob Powell, of Baytown Mayor Pro Tem, James Trevathan, COO of Cyclyx, Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling Commercial Manager, Joel Dickerson, CEO PSC Group, Adam Gilmore, Sr. VP Sustainability Operations PSC Group, Charles Johnson, Baytown Chamber of Commerce.
PSC Group welcomes BIC Alliance to Grand Opening and gives a tour of new Advanced Recycling facility. Pictured from left to right: Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, Shannon Bennett, Joel Dickerson, Adam Gilmore, and Gene Theriot of PSC Group, and David Love of BIC Alliance.
Gene Theriot, Director of Operations for PSC's Sustainability Business line pictured with Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance in front of their Extruder Feed where pellets are manufactured.
Adam Gilmore, Sr. VP of Sustainability Operations PSC Group gives a tour of the new Advanced Recycling Facility.
Everyone enjoying the crawfish celebrating PSC Group’s Grand Opening of their new Advanced Recycling Facility located in Baytown, TX.