PSC Group’s Advanced Recycling Facility Grand Opening and Crawfish Boil

Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Cyclyx, and ExxonMobil celebrate with the PCS Group during the official ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of their Advanced Recycling facility in Baytown TX. Pictured from Left to Right: Jacob Powell, of Baytown Mayor Pro Tem, James Trevathan, COO of Cyclyx, Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling Commercial Manager, Joel Dickerson, CEO PSC Group, Adam Gilmore, Sr. VP Sustainability Operations PSC Group, Charles Johnson, Baytown Chamber of Commerce.