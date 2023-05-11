Industrial Contractors Procurement Forum Breakfast 2023

1 of 6
The Economic Alliance Industrial Contractors Procurement Breakfast cohosted by BIC Alliance
Melissa Wolkenhauer explains how BIC Alliance is connecting business and industry at the Economic Alliance Industrial Contractors Procurement Breakfast.
The guests take their seats at the Economic Alliance Industrial Contractors Procurement Breakfast.
From left to right: Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance moderates the panel of guests, including Mike McClellan of KBR, Scott Watson of PCL Construction, Carsten Bernstiel of Kiewit and Stuart Folse of Cajun Industries.
From left to right: Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Mike McClellan of KBR, Scott Watson of PCL Construction, Carsten Bernstiel of Kiewit and Stuart Folse of Cajun Industries.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, and the KBR Procurement team.
Keynote speaker Corey Johnson of Enterprise Products Partners discusses crude oil prices on stage at the Economic Alliance Industrial Contractors Procurement Breakfast.