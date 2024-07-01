Carbon Capture Technology and Hydrogen Technology Conference and Expo 2024

1 of 6
Carbon Capture Technology and Hydrogen Technology Conference and Expo
Melissa Wolkenhauer greets Jonathan Perry and Ted Parsons from Brentwood Industries at Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.
2 of 6
Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance catches up with Joan Bova of CG Thermal at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.
3 of 6
Flexitallic’s Brian Hasha, Carolina Garza, Gabrielle Lastovica and Dharmik Mehta prepare to discuss their products with visitors to Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.
4 of 6
Sebastian Arango of Sulzer presents at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo about Sulzer’s Technology, Capabilities and Experience.
5 of 6
Marcia Marriott of MAN Energy Solutions welcomes Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance to their booth at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.
6 of 6
Melissa Wolkenhauer meets up with Dustin Singletary and Blake Arbour of Sulzer at Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.