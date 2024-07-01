Carbon Capture Technology and Hydrogen Technology Conference and Expo 2024

Carbon Capture Technology and Hydrogen Technology Conference and Expo

Melissa Wolkenhauer greets Jonathan Perry and Ted Parsons from Brentwood Industries at Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.

CG Thermal.jpg

Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance catches up with Joan Bova of CG Thermal at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.

Flexitallic at Carbon Capture.JPEG

Flexitallic’s Brian Hasha, Carolina Garza, Gabrielle Lastovica and Dharmik Mehta prepare to discuss their products with visitors to Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.

IMG_3604.jpg

Sebastian Arango of Sulzer presents at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo about Sulzer’s Technology, Capabilities and Experience.

MAN Energy.jpg

Marcia Marriott of MAN Energy Solutions welcomes Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance to their booth at the Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.

Sulzer at Carbon Capture.JPEG

Melissa Wolkenhauer meets up with Dustin Singletary and Blake Arbour of Sulzer at Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Technology Expo.

