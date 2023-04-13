1 of 5
2023 HBR Golf Tournament
Hargrove Engineering stops by the Optimal Field Services sponsored hole at the 2023 HBR Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Danny Cavalier of Optimal Field Services, Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove, JD Strickland of Optimal Field Services, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Ben Marshall of Hargrove, Brittany Bennett of Optimal Field Services, Matt Parker of Optimal Field Services and Britten Parish of Optimal Field Services.
Dustin Durham, Nicole Klaus, Lisa Hinojosa, and Mark Lord of Miller Integrated Solutions sponsor the 2023 HBR Golf Tournament.
Richard Bass of Kuraray and Mike Fipps of Dow support HBR along with the Ohmstede staff at the 2023 HBR Golf Tournament.
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance sponsors the 2023 HBR Golf Tournament alongside Willie Wells of HBR.
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance hangs out with Bud Burney of Sunbelt Rentals and Taylor Lawson of International Cooling Tower at the 2023 HBR Golf Tournament.