The Basic Orientation Plus (BOP) and BOP Refresher are the most widely accepted reciprocal courses across the nation.

They are administered by a national network of local safety councils on behalf of the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC).

Reciprocity refers to the mutual recognition and acceptance of BOP and its refresher among ARSC's member organizations, eliminating redundant training and ensuring consistent quality across sites.

