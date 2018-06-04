The Leisure Connection featuring Keels & Wheels

Houston-based media company BIC Media Solutions in association with film and video production company Provicom, are launching a new regionally broadcast lifestyle television series, The Leisure Connection, a 30-minute television series that showcases the best in lifestyle experiences, locations, and events that you and your friends and family can enjoy together.

Airing on KIAH-TV, Ch. 39, the pilot episode debuts on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with a repeat airing on Saturday, June 16, 2018 11:30 a.m.

The first episode takes us to Seabrook TX, to one of the most famous classic car and boat shows in the country -- Keels and Wheels Concours d’elegance. Now in its 23rd year, attracting over 15,000 participants, this event showcases over 200 classic cars and 100 wooden boats from all around the country. Our host, Lauren Leal, walks the audience through the show, interviewing the owners to learn about the history and restoration of these classic cars and boats.

Additional episodes to this series will explore cruising, leisure travel, RV’s and all the other great opportunities for leisure on the Gulf Coast.