Stork opens industrial maintenance service center in SLC

Stork, A Fluor Company, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new industrial maintenance service center in Salt Lake City (SLC). Stork welcomed clients and business associates to the facility as an opportunity to meet executives and the maintenance team. The celebration included a showcase of Stork’s maintenance, repair and outage support as well as its electrical, mechanical, HVAC and industrial plant services.

While Fluor has been providing services in the area for 20 years, the service center will offer additional expertise, specialty services and around-the-clock support for client sites and operations. It will also create 60 new technician jobs as part of its truck-based, fit-for-purpose mobile maintenance and construction fleet.

For more information, visit www.stork.com or call (832) 781-5700.