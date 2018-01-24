PacTec participates in Geaux Pink for breast cancer awareness

Employees of PacTec Inc. participated in a Geaux Pink Day in support of breast cancer awareness and fundraising. Employees wore pink for the day, made donations, learned facts about the disease and shared stories about loved ones affected. PacTec also matched employee contributions in support of the work being done at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge.

“This is a great cause, and since we all know someone affected, it was important for PacTec and our staff to get involved,” commented Mike Schilling, president and CEO of PacTec. “This is one of many corporate fundraising efforts supported by the employees of PacTec.”

