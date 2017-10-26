StoneAge partners with Asia Waterjet Equipment

StoneAge Inc. is now selling waterblast tools and automated equipment in the Middle East through an exclusive dealership agreement with Asia Waterjet Equipment (AWE). As an established leader in the supply of high-pressure waterjetting products and accessories and a longtime distributor of StoneAge products, AWE understands and shares StoneAge's commitment to outstanding customer service.

By working with AWE, industrial cleaning contractors across the Middle East will also have access to StoneAge's U. S.-based engineering team, enabling them to get fast answers to their hard questions, and allowing them opportunities to provide input on product design, functionality and safety.

For more information, visit www.Stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.

