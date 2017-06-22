DeBusk Services Group opens 19th location

With the debut of branches this year in Billings, Montana, and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, DeBusk Services Group now operates from 19 locations across North America. The new branches follow the addition of DeBusk locations in Mount Vernon, Washington; Pittsburg, California; and Rockdale, Texas, in 2016.

"The addition of new service lines, such as Pigging and Decoking, Unit Clearing and Chemical Cleaning -- adding to our FCCU catalyst handling -- has opened up new opportunities in more geographic regions," said President and CEO Andrew DeBusk. "This pace of growth follows our strategic plan, and we will continue to explore new opportunities in service offerings and locations."

For more information, visit www. debusksg.com or call (844) 243-5557.