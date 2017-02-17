Clean Harbors expands El Dorado, Arkansas, facility

Clean Harbors has unveiled its $120 million state-of-the-art El Dorado facility expansion, a major addition that will help boost the southern Arkansas economy and bring 120 new jobs to the area.

Clean Harbors El Dorado is designed to be North America’s most technologically advanced hazardous waste incinerator. Employing world-class air emissions control technology that meets the most stringent air emissions standards under the Federal Clean Air Act, it is the first American commercial hazardous waste incinerator to come on-line in nearly 20 years.

The expansion adds a third incinerator to the 370-acre facility, which specializes in high-temperature destruction of hazardous and nonhazardous materials. The advanced new equipment nearly doubles the facility’s capacity from 90,000 tons of material annually to approximately 160,000 tons each year.

For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com or call (781) 792-5490.