Chart, GFW to deliver first LNG/diesel dual fueling vehicle

Chart and Ground Force Worldwide (GFW) have launched the first dual LNG/diesel fueling truck, which was designed and built for a rock quarry customer in Florida. The customer is using the vehicle as a fueling solution for its fleet of haul trucks, which were retrofitted with LNG conversions.

The truck is based on a Kenworth T800 and Chart's Orca unit. Originally developed as the most efficient way of delivering packaged atmospheric gases, the latest incarnation of the versatile Orca testifies to its longevity and durability.

This was GFW's f irst excursion into LNG and cryogenics, but both companies pronounced the collaborative effort a resounding success. With the mining sector showing increased interest in LNG and the major rigid truck OEMs developing LNG and LNG/diesel hybrid haulers, there's scope for this partnership to flourish.

For more information, visit www.ChartLNG.com or www.gfworldwide. com, or call (800) 838-0856.

View in Digital Edition