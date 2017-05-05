StoneAge releases AutoBox ABX-3L

StoneAge’s AutoBox ABX-3L is an automated system for hands-free, tube-bundle and finfan heat exchanger cleaning applications. It is designed to run triple-, dual-, or single-flex lance setups with an emphasis on portability, ease of setup and safety.

The ABX-3L can be used with any pressure-rated hose ranging in size from 3/2 to 8/4. Paired with StoneAge Banshee rotary tube cleaning nozzles and the company’s Lightweight Positioner, the ABX- 3L offers safe and efficient tube cleaning in the harshest exchanger environments.

For more information, visit www.Stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.