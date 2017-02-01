Northern Safety introduces premier plus shipping program

FRANKFORT, NY. — Northern Safety & Industrial has launched Premier Plus Shipping.

This new membership program provides members with free ground shipping, lowest column pricing, and exclusive offers. One-year memberships are available at the introductory price of $99 and include a 30-day, no-risk trial.

Premier Plus Shipping coincides with Northern Safety’s recent massive online expansion into Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies, breakroom products, lubricants, tools, industrial equipment and abrasives. The company’s expanding nationwide network of distribution centers offers fast, same-day shipping.

For more information, visit www.Northernsafety.com or call (800) 631- 1246 to sign up for Premier Plus Shipping.