Kappler introduces antifog expanded-view visor

Kappler’s AntiFog Expanded-View Visor means no more fogged-up face visors for gas-tight suit wearers. There have been many efforts to address this common problem over the years, from wipes to sprays to homemade concoctions. But cost-effective solutions have eluded protective apparel manufacturers until now.

“The anti-fog innovation is a huge advance for hazmat responders and chemical workers, where seeing better means working safer,” said Laura Kappler-Roberts, president and CEO of Kappler,Inc. “The response has been tremendous, which is really gratifying considering how long the industry has been trying to solve this problem."The patent-pending visor technology is being combined with another key “see better, work safer” improvement: A large, expanded-view visor which significantly increases the suit wearer’s field of vision with 17% more visor surface area.