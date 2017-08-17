Flexitallic unveils new offshore sealing innovation

Flexitallic has unveiled its latest technology innovation for the offshore industry, Corriculite™. This revolutionary new gasket filler material provides sealing performance and corrosion resistance to tackle the problem of flange-face corrosion on bolted joints in seawater and hydrocarbon applications.

It will take its place alongside a range of market-driven sealing innovations produced by Flexitallic. These include Change™, a highly resilient metal-wound gasket developed in direct response to customers' longterm heat exchanger sealing problems to perform 60-percent longer than other gaskets designed for the same application, and Thermiculite®, Flexitallic's highly innovative gasket material developed for use in critical services applications, from cryogenics to temperatures in excess of 1,000 C, to eliminate graphite oxidation and thereby maximize seal life and seal tightness.

