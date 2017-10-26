Fishbone Energy Services offers new inspection, IT services

Fishbone Energy Services now provides inspection and project management services throughout the midstream sector. With Fishbone's cloud-based inspection application, the company helps its clients successfully complete their pipeline projects. Combined with its current project management and safety solutions, Fishbone is now able to offer its clients a quality package, minimizing the need for multiple management- level contractors.

Fishbone's information technologies also offer custom cloud-based applications to the industrial sector. Fishbone has identified the nee d to offer clients and other contractors cloud-based solutions to improve overall project efficiency and worker communication.

For more information, visit www.fish boneenergy.com or call (877) 719-9888.