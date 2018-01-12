Burrow Global expands midstream services

Burrow Global Midstream (BGM) LLC has expanded its capability to perform survey and mapping services. BGM can now perform preliminary corridor, topographic, boundary and as-built surveys, as well as construction staking. Mapping and geographic information systems capabilities include route maps, alignment sheets, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing drawings, horizontal directional drill design drawings, plats and permits.

BGM’s growing portfolio of midstream industry services enables the integration of critical survey data into design and engineering efforts that maximize efficiency and deliver accurate, high-quality results.

For more information, email midstream.solutions@burrowglobal.com or call (713) 963-0930.