Ironclad Performance Wear introduces new Limitless Leather

Ironclad Performance Wear has released its new Limitless Leather, a leather that is significantly stronger and more durable than any other leather on the market.

With impressive abrasion resistance and incredible dexterity, this new ILT (Ironclad Limitless Technology) process the company has been perfecting over the years is finally ready for production and is featured in its newest leather glove lines.

In most cases, Ironclad Performance Wear's leather was 6-10 times as durable as the competition. The company is excited to bring this to the market for its customers to enjoy and help make them better at what they do.

For more information, visit www.iRON CLAD.com.